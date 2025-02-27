Runyon Canyon Park has partially reopened to the public after it was closed for weeks following the Sunset fire.

The popular Hollywood Hills hiking spot is open for visitors everywhere except the West Trail area, which remains closed “until further notice,” according to an Instagram post from the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks.

Wattles Mansion and Gardens, located at the base of the park near the West Trail area, also remains closed to the public due to fire damage, the agency said.

The 160-acre city park was entirely closed for almost three weeks after parts of it were damaged in the Sunset fire, which tore through the area on Jan. 8, according to the department.

The fire ignited on North Solar Drive just west of the park near the West Trail area, and ultimately burned about 48 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When Runyon Canyon was first closed, park officials said it would remain so “for your safety and to allow for habit rehabilitation.”

It isn’t clear what additional work or repairs are necessary for the West Trail area to reopen. A city parks spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to questions from The Times on Thursday.