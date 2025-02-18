Sitamarhi (Bihar): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the political opponents stating that ones who criticized Karpoori Thakur for implementing reservations is now honoring him with Bharat Ratna. Following this, he called it a real power of socialism. Taking into the account, he said that the ones who are criticizing Lalu Prasad Yadav will honor him in future. “Those who used to abuse Karpoori Thakur when he implemented reservation, look at his power today, those who used to abuse him are now giving him Bharat Ratna, this is the real power of socialism… Those who are abusing Lalu ji today, in future the same people will give Bharat Ratna to him as well,” said Tejashwi Yadav. On RJD leader’s statement, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, “comparison of Lalu Yadav with Karpoori Thakur is very unfortunate…”.

