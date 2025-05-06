



Las Vegas Strip casinos continue to extend long-running headliner residencies upwards to 100 shows, and sometimes more, on a regular basis.

Some of biggest names in music have recently completed lengthy residencies on the Strip, including Adele, who performed her 100-show “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesars Entertainment’s Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Nov. 18, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2024.

💵💰Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter💰💵

Legendary country singer Garth Brooks wrapped up his sold-out 54-show Plus One residency at the Colosseum on the Strip on March 8, and country superstar Carrie Underwood concluded her long-running “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” engagement at the Resorts World Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas after 71 shows on April 12.

Related: Las Vegas Strip casino signs popular singer for longer residency

Rock star Rod Stewart debuted his “Hits” residency at the Colosseum in 2011, and, after 13 years and 200 shows, the “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer closed the show on Aug. 7, 2024.

Stewart signed on for another residency, “The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum,” with six shows in March and another six shows in May and June 2025. He has already extended the residency for six more shows, which could end up being another long-running engagement for Rockin’ Rod.

Santana extends residency after injury

Legendary rock star Carlos Santana has headlined a long-running residency on the Las Vegas Strip since 2012, performing over 300 shows to sold-out audiences.

Santana extended his “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live” residency at the MGM Resorts International’s House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip with 15 new shows in September and November 2025.

The classic band canceled the first eight shows of its 16-show extended 2025 residency at the House of Blues in Vegas, which was set to begin Jan. 22, due to frontman Carlos Santana breaking a finger in an accidental fall at his vacation home in Hawaii.

Santana will perform the eight previously scheduled shows on the residency after the singer recovers from May 14-25, 2025.

Bruno Mars has extended his long-running Las Vegas Strip residency. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bruno Mars adds shows to long residency

Finally, superstar pop and R&B singer Bruno Mars has added nine more dates to his long-running residency in August and September at MGM Resorts International’s Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Related: Las Vegas Strip casino signs legendary rock band to new residency

Tickets are on sale for Mars’ new shows on Aug. 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, 31, Sept. 3, 5, and 6 at Ticketmaster.com.

More Las Vegas:

Las Vegas Strip Sphere signs another superstar band residency

Las Vegas Strip casino closes country superstar’s residency

Las Vegas Strip casino signs global superstar singer to residency

The “24K Magic” singer adds to the existing shows that are scheduled on his sold-out residency for May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31, and June 2.

The residency’s June 2 show will be Mars’ 99th show at Dolby Live, while the first show on the extended engagement on Aug. 22 will be his 100th show at the venue, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mars, who opened his The Pinky Ring lounge at MGM’s Bellagio Resort & Casino in February 2024, has performed residencies at Park MGM since 2016.

Mars was one of the first superstars to perform at Park Theater, which would become Dolby Live, just days after it opened on Dec. 17, 2016, as he took the stage for two shows Dec. 30-31, 2016, and returned for two more shows March 11-12, 2017, according to Concertarchives.org.

Before that, Mars headlined a residency at MGM’s Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in 2013-15.

Related: Las Vegas Strip casinos face an alarming trend