Lebanese authorities said Sunday several suspects had been arrested after rockets were fired at neighbouring Israel earlier this month, testing a fragile November ceasefire.

Lebanon’s General Security agency said it had “arrested a number of suspects, and the relevant authorities have begun investigations with them to determine responsibility and take the appropriate legal measures”.

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the rocket fire that took place on 22 and 28 March.

It, however, prompted an Israeli strike on Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold for the first time since the truce went into effect in November.