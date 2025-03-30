Erling Haaland was substituted with a left ankle injury in the 60th minute of Manchester City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Norway striker hurt the ankle after Bournemouth right back Lewis Cook landed awkwardly on him in a 56th-minute tackle at the Vitality Stadium.

Haaland received treatment, came back on, but soon fell to the ground in pain and had to be substituted. The score was 1-1 at the time, with Haaland having scored City’s equalizer after missing a penalty in the first half.

City coach Pep Guardiola said after the match that he didn’t have an update on Haaland’s injury yet.

Omar Marmoush scored three minutes after taking Haaland’s place to put City up 2-1 and send them to the semifinals for a seventh season in a row.

City play Nottingham Forest in the semifinal on April 26 at Wembley Stadium. Aston Villa face Crystal Palace in the other semi on April 26.

The FA Cup is the only chance for Guardiola’s four-time defending Premier League champions to win a trophy this season, as they trail leaders Liverpool by 22 points in the table with nine games remaining.

City were also eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid in the playoff knockout round.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.