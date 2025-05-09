A letter of concern signed by over a dozen technologists and nurses in Regina General Hospital’s interventional radiology department is shining a light on its working conditions.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

The letter, leaked by the Opposition NDP, alleges that people have died before they could get life-saving treatment due to short staffing.

Saskatchewan’s Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says that Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to bring in contracted medical workers to help ease the situation.

Trending Now WestJet suspends 9 U.S. routes due to lower demand

Tempers flare as Trump taps doctor-turned-influencer for surgeon general

Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above.