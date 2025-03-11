The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is now hoping to sneak through language in a must-pass government funding bill that could kneecap Congress’ ability to check a president’s ability to impose tariffs.

According to a Tuesday article in Politico, Republicans are now aiming to prevent Democrats from forcing an up-or-down vote on President Donald Trump’s controversial tariffs. The threat of double-digit tariffs on imported goods from Canada, China and Mexico has already spooked investors worried about a dip in consumer spending. This has resulted in a sharp slide in financial markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 all recently posting some of their worst performances in years.

Trump has imposed the tariffs based on a national state of emergency he declared shortly after taking office relating to fentanyl and undocumented immigrants coming across the U.S. border. Politico is reporting that Democrats have already filed bills aiming to end that national emergency, which could force Republicans to go on the record defending the tariffs ahead of what’s likely to be a close midterm election year.

Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) and Gregory Meeks (R-N.Y.) observed that the National Emergencies Act “allows Congress to introduce a privileged resolution to terminate the authority, which must be brought to the House for a floor vote within 15 days.” In order to circumvent Democrats, Republicans have since inserted language into a bill that has to pass in order to keep the government funded that prevents a vote to end the national emergency.

Politico reported that Republicans aim to declare that the remaining days in the first session of the 119th Congress “no not qualify as calendar days” in order to prevent DelBene’s and Meeks’ privileged resolutions from moving forward. This would serve as a loophole around the National Emergencies Act that makes it so Democrats can’t force their opponents to go on the record defending the costly tariffs.

“Guess what [Republicans] tucked into this rule, hoping that nobody would notice?” House Rules Committee ranking member Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said. “They slipped in a little clause letting them escape ever having to debate or vote on Trump’s tariffs. Isn’t that clever?”

Republicans have defended the measure by saying it “simply prevents the Democrats from limiting the president’s authority.” But Democrats say passing the bill with that rule included would make it virtually impossible for Congress to have a say in tariff policy. Congress aims to vote on the rule Tuesday evening.

Click here to read Politico’s report in full.