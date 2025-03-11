Storyline and Direction



Mufasa: The Lion King will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ from March 26. The film grossed $709 million worldwide. Its streaming date was first revealed by People magazine.

Barry Jenkins directed the film. He is known for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. The movie tells how Mufasa, a lost cub, becomes the leader of the Pride Lands. He meets a lion named Taka after being separated from his parents. Their journey challenges their relationship.

The film is a prequel to The Lion King (2019). That movie was a digital remake of the 1994 animated classic. It earned over a billion dollars globally. Mufasa: The Lion King expands the backstory of a key character from the franchise.

Voice Cast



Several actors voiced characters in the film. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. played major roles. The cast also includes Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Blue Ivy Carter, Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Music and Songs



Lin-Manuel Miranda composed original songs for the film. His tracks include I Always Wanted a Brother, Milele, We Go Together, Tell Me It’s You, Brother Betrayed, and Bye Bye. Unlike the previous films, this installment does not feature songs by Elton John and Tim Rice.Mufasa: The Lion King is part of Disney’’s live-action adaptations. Other recent films in this category include The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan & Wendy and Aladdin.

FAQs



When will Mufasa: The Lion King be available on Disney+?

The film will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 26. Viewers can watch it exclusively on the platform.

How is Mufasa: The Lion King different from The Lion King (2019)?

The film is a prequel that tells Mufasa’s origin story. It explores his journey to becoming the leader of the Pride Lands.

