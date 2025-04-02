Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko expressed frustration after saying he was no longer allowed to protect the Argentina forward from the sidelines during Inter Miami matches.

Cheuko gained widespread recognition after social media videos showed him closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from harming the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“They don’t allow me to be on the field anymore,” the bodyguard said in an interview with social media channel House of Highlights.

“I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch.

“I came to the USA and in just 20 months, 16 people have already done so. There’s a huge problem here. I’m not the problem. Let me help Messi.”

An Inter Miami team spokesperson told ESPN it was a club decision, not MLS’, to not have Cheuko on the sidelines. However, he remains an employee of the club and part of the security detail.

Major League Soccer said earlier on Tuesday that its protocols regarding team security guards had not changed and multiple sides had designated team security guards that are stationed near team benches on the field.

This story includes a correction to the original story from Reuters, which stated that it was MLS that had taken the decision not to have Cheuko on the sidelines. It also includes a correction from Reuters, which had previously said that Cheuko was a former Navy SEAL.

Information from ESPN’s Lizzy Becherano and Reuters was used in this report.