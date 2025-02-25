Skip next section SPD warns Merz to put up ‘boundary’ against the AfD

02/25/2025February 25, 2025

The SPD has signaled that it will not roll over easily as Germany’s two major parties brace for tense coalition talks.

On Monday night, SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil gave an interview to public broadcaster ZDF where he made it clear what the CDU is up against.

Klingbeil said that his party would “never shirk” its duty when called to govern the country, but stressed that the Social Democrats could not be blamed if negotiations were protracted. It is the responsibility of the winning party to make sure they do not become so, he said.

Moreover, he added that “it is no secret that Friedrich Merz has deepened the rift with the SPD in recent weeks.” Klingbeil was alluding to a highly controversial debate where the CDU proposed a series of strict new immigration laws — laws that judicial experts warned were illegal under German law.

SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil fronted the media alongside outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the party’s disappointing result on Sunday Image: Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images

Merz refused to comment on a claim from AfD co-leader Alice Weidel that he had sought the AfD’s support ahead of the vote. The measures ultimately failed, and afterwards Merz denied accusations he had torn down the AfD “firewall,” a long-standing agreement in German politics no to collaborate with a far-right party.

The SPD will require assurances that the CDU has “clear boundaries against the AfD” before the party will consider signing a coalition agreement.