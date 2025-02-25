The Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) 2025 will take place from March 2-5 in Kigali Kigali, Rwanda, marking a historic milestone in Africa’s journey toward health resilience. Under the theme Connected for Change: Addressing Socio-Ecological Dynamics of Health, AHAIC 2025 celebrates a decade of African-led thought leadership, providing a unique platform for high-level discussions,andstakeholder engagement and exploring cutting-edge innovations to shape a self-reliant Africa amid declining aid and economic challenges.

AHAIC 2025 embodies this vision more than any other public health gathering out there. Co-hosted by Amref Health Africa, Africa CDC, WHO AFRO, and the Ministry of Health Rwanda, the conference serves as a vital Africa-led platform to connect Africa with the rest of the world, bringing together leaders, policymakers, researchers, community actors and the private sector to co-create solutions for the continent’s health challenges and launch key advocacy agendas, from Universal Health Coverage to Climate and Health.

Delegate registration is open, and slots are filling up fast! Secure your place at this transformative convening today. Register here.