02/25/2025February 25, 2025

The center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), along with its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) came out top in Sunday’s vote with 28.6%.

They were followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20.8%.

The two parties remaining in the outgoing coalition government, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, won 16.4% and 11.6% respectively.

The only other party to make it past the 5% hurdle to enter the German parliament was the Left Party which saw its vote jump to 8.8%.

The other former member of the coalition government, the Free Democrats (FDP), did not manage to get passed the 5% hurdle, securing only 4.3% of the vote.

With the CDU’s Friedrich Merz already ruling out a coalition with the far-right AfD, it remains to be seen whether another coalition can successfully be pieced together.