02/25/2025February 25, 2025
What were the results of the German election?
The center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), along with its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) came out top in Sunday’s vote with 28.6%.
They were followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20.8%.
The two parties remaining in the outgoing coalition government, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, won 16.4% and 11.6% respectively.
The only other party to make it past the 5% hurdle to enter the German parliament was the Left Party which saw its vote jump to 8.8%.
The other former member of the coalition government, the Free Democrats (FDP), did not manage to get passed the 5% hurdle, securing only 4.3% of the vote.
With the CDU’s Friedrich Merz already ruling out a coalition with the far-right AfD, it remains to be seen whether another coalition can successfully be pieced together.
Welcome to our coverage following the German federal election
Thank you for joining us as we continue to keep you up-to-date on the latest developments following Germany’s federal election on Sunday.
The first moves have already been made toward forming a coalition government after center-right bloc (CDU/CSU) won, but failed to secure a majority over the weekend.
CDU leader Friedrich Merz has said he favors a coalition with the center-left SPD, but the various parties will first have to convene among themselves to discuss who they are happy to work with and where they are willing to make compromises.
