Ukraine to agree on terms of US mineral deal: reports

02/25/2025February 25, 2025

After lengthy negotiations, Ukraine has agreed on the terms of a minerals deal with the US, the Financial Times newspaper, Reuters, and AFP news agency reported, citing unnamed officials.

The Trump administration had been pushing Kyiv towards an agreement on the deal, which has been a source of tension between Kyiv and Washington as Trump pursues bilateral talks with Russia on ending the war.

Bloomberg News reported that the Ukrainian Cabinet on Wednesday is expected to recommend the deal be signed.

Ukraine’s Ukrainska Pravda news website, citing a copy of the agreement dated February 24, said the deal “lacked security guarantees” for Ukraine.

A Ukrainian official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the US had dropped unfavorable clauses in the deal, and that “government officials were working on the details.”

The official said the removed clauses included the demand that Ukraine provide $500 billion worth of resources.

The deal could be officially signed in Washington on Friday, the official added.