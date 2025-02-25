Skip next section UK’s Starmer to host weekend Ukraine meeting

Starmer announced the meeting after earlier stating that the UK had slashed foreign aid to pay for raising its defense budget Image: Leon Neal/PA Wire/dpa/picture alliance

Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday announced that he would host fellow world leaders at a conference to discuss Ukraine and transatlantic relations.

“I am hosting a number of countries at the weekend for us to continue to discuss how we go forward together as allies in light of the situation that we face,” he told reporters.

Starmer, who will meet with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, also said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron, who himself was hosted by Trump on Monday.

Transatlantic relations have been in turmoil since Trump’s return to power and his upending of US foreign policy.

European leaders have grown increasingly concerned that America under Trump may abandon not only the cause of freedom in Ukraine, but also security commitments to NATO and European allies — notwithstanding outright hostile statements from Trump and his administration that openly call into question whether the US and Europe are allies or adversaries.