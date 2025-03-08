Skip next section Poland’s Tusk: ‘This is what happens when you appease barbarians’

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has lamented “another tragic night in Ukraine” after at least 14 civilians were killed and 30 more injured in two separate Russian strikes on towns in Donetsk and Kharkiv (see earlier).

“This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians,” he said. “More bombs, more aggression, more victims.”

Tusk appeared to be referring to US President Donald Trump’s one-sided attempts to conclude some form of peace deal in Ukraine, efforts that have so far involved pressuring Kyiv to give up territory but not included any condemnation of Russian aggression.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and currently occupies about 20% of Ukrainian territory.