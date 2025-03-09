Skip next section Welcome to our coverage

03/09/2025 March 9, 2025

On Saturday, EU leaders condemned Russian attacks that killed at least 14 Ukrainian civilians in Donetsk and Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv remains “fully committed to constructive dialogue” and is “determined to do everything to end this war with a just and lasting peace as soon as possible.”

But he spoke as Russian and Ukrainian authorities reported more exchanges of drone and missile strikes overnight into Sunday.