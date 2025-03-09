Hong Kong is working on a long-term agreement with LIV Golf to bring the “wonderful tournament back year after year”, the city’s sports and tourism minister said on Sunday.

Rosanna Law Shuk-pui told a small press gathering at Hong Kong Golf Club that, while the details were still being worked out, the “intention of both sides to clinch a deal is strong”.

Speaking alongside LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil after touring the course, watching Phil Mickelson play part of his final round and experiencing a packed fan village, Law praised the “fun vibe” in Fanling.

“We are working very closely and seriously with the organiser of LIV Golf,” Law said. “When I see all the faces of the audience around, they are very happy, enjoying themselves, obviously. And it’s something very different from a formal tournament that is so proper, so serious, but this here, you have a fun vibe, and everything is so relaxed.

“I think this is what tourism and entertainment ought to be.”

Asked about a timescale for an agreement, the secretary for culture, sports and tourism said the two sides were “very close to agreeing on something”.