03/10/2025March 10, 2025

Russian forces advanced further into Kursk on Monday, according to military bloggers.

Ukraine pushed into the western Russian region last August, hoping to use its incursion as a bargaining chip for taking back Ukrainian territory from Russia and improving its hand in potential ceasefire talks.

But Ukrainian troops have faced many challenges since then and have struggled to hold on to parts of Kursk.

Ukraine’s army said Sunday that Russian forces used a gas pipeline to launch a surprise raid in one area .

Russia’s Defense Ministry also on Sunday said its forces had captured four settlements in a couple of days.

A Russian war blog, Two Majors, said Russian forces had cleared the settlement of Ivashkovsky and Russian units were advancing on the so-called “cauldron” in Kursk from at least seven directions.

Yuri Podolyaka, a Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, said he was having trouble keeping up with events as the Russian advance was so swift. He said Ukrainian units were trapped in several pockets in Kursk.

“Over the past four days, Russian troops have cleared as much territory in the Kursk region as they sometimes could not even clear in a couple of months,” said a Russian blogger close to the Defense Ministry who goes by the name Rybar.

“The front has been pierced,” said Rybar, adding that Russian forces were curling up inside the Ukrainian border to cut off the main roads leading out of Kursk to Ukraine’s Sumy region.