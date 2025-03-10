MANILA, Philippines — The latest survey conducted by market research firm Tangere has shed light on the awareness, usage, and experiences of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) regarding their PWD ID discounts in restaurants.

The study, carried out from February 14 to 19, 2025, surveyed 100 respondents from diverse age groups and locations, uncovering both the benefits and challenges that PWDs encounter when using their IDs for dining discounts.

The survey presents a nuanced view of how PWDs navigate the privileges granted to them, particularly in the food service industry.

A majority of respondents actively utilize their discounts, reporting generally positive experiences. However, the findings also highlight areas where further improvements are needed to ensure seamless access to benefits.

The study highlighted the necessity for collaboration between the government and the private sector to enhance accessibility and ease of use for PWDs nationwide.

One of the most striking findings is that 76 percent of respondents hold a PWD ID, with 85 percent having acquired their IDs in the past three years.

The application process appears to be generally straightforward, as 77 percent of respondents found it easy to obtain their IDs, though 20 percent faced challenges. Most PWDs applied through the Persons with Disability Affairs Office, the National Council on Disability Affairs, or the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The study also revealed that PWD discounts are widely used, particularly in dining establishments. A remarkable 96 percent of PWD ID holders have availed themselves of discounts at restaurants, and many have also utilized their benefits for public transportation, medical and dental services, and prescription drug purchases.

When it comes to dining experiences, 89 percent of respondents shared that they had positive encounters when using their PWD ID at casual dining restaurants, family-style eateries, and bistros. However, 7 percent reported difficulties, pointing to inconsistencies in implementation and awareness among restaurant staff.

Awareness of PWD benefits is notably high among respondents, with many understanding their entitlements, including discounts for entertainment, domestic travel, and various services.

However, opinions are divided on who should bear the cost of PWD discounts. Around half of the respondents believe that the burden should be shared between the government and private businesses. An overwhelming 97 percent support discussions between the government and the private sector to refine PWD discount policies.

In response to the survey, the Restaurant Owners of the Philippines (RestoPH) issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to fostering a more inclusive dining experience.

“We at RestoPH appreciate the valuable insights from Tangere’s survey, which highlight the importance of accessibility and inclusivity in our industry,” said David Sison, founder of Mama Lou’s Restaurant and president of RestoPH. “While 89 percent of PWDs reported a positive experience in restaurants, we recognize that there is still much work to be done. Our goal is to make dining truly inclusive for everyone, ensuring that all guests, regardless of ability, feel welcome and valued.”

Sison stressed the importance of sustainable solutions, stating, “As an industry, we must continue striving for progress, finding ways to uphold the rights of the PWD community while maintaining sustainable practices for businesses. RestoPH stands ready to lead the way in fostering an environment where inclusivity is not just a policy but a standard in every restaurant.”