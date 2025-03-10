Skip next section Trump says US ‘just about’ lifted intelligence pause on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said his administration has “just about” lifted an intelligence blackout on Ukraine.

He also said he expects good results from US talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

“We’re going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week,” Trump said.

The US president said he thought Ukraine would sign a minerals agreement with the United States.

“They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace… They haven’t shown it to extent they should,” he added.

Trump also said that his administration is looking at a lot of things regarding tariffs on Russia and that they are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China and Iran.

US officials plan to meet with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.