03/10/2025March 10, 2025
Trump says US ‘just about’ lifted intelligence pause on Ukraine
US President Donald Trump said his administration has “just about” lifted an intelligence blackout on Ukraine.
He also said he expects good results from US talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.
“We’re going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week,” Trump said.
The US president said he thought Ukraine would sign a minerals agreement with the United States.
“They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace… They haven’t shown it to extent they should,” he added.
Trump also said that his administration is looking at a lot of things regarding tariffs on Russia and that they are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China and Iran.
US officials plan to meet with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
https://p.dw.com/p/4rZJg
03/10/2025March 10, 2025
SIPRI says Ukraine is now world’s largest arms importer
Ukraine is now the world’s largest arms importer, more than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Ukraine now accounts for 8.8% of the total volume of imports of heavy weapons, taking into account weapons such as tanks, fighter jets, submarines and the like.
On a five-year basis, India ranks second with 8.3%, followed by Qatar with 6.8%, Saudi Arabia with 6.8% and Pakistan with 4.6%.
According to the SIPRI report, at least 35 countries have contributed to Ukraine’s arms imports, with the United States accounting for 45%, followed by Germany with 12% and Poland with 11%.
The SIPRI data refer to the volume of arms deliveries, not to their financial value. Since this volume can fluctuate greatly from year to year, the researchers compare five-year periods, in this case 2020 24 with 2015-19.
https://p.dw.com/p/4rZJl
Welcome to our coverage
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet the country’s crown prince, and his team would stay on to hold talks with the United States.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was on his way to Saudi Arabia for the talks due to start on Tuesday.
After a dispute involving Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, Washington announced the suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
It is hoped the talks could help reset relations.
https://p.dw.com/p/4rZJk