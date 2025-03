Oil companies will lower their pump prices this week, the second time this month.

Shell, Seaoil, Cleanfuel and Petrogazz said they will cut gasoline prices by 1.70 per liter and diesel by P0.90 per liter.

The cost of kerosene will go down by P1.80 per liter.

The price adjustments will be implemented on Tuesday, March 11.

Last week, oil firms rolled back the prices of gasoline by P0.90 per liter, diesel by P0.80 per liter, and kerosene by P1.40 per liter.