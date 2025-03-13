Skip next section Russian troops close to retaking Kursk region, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Thursday that its troops would soon complete an operation to drive Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region of western Russia, seven months after Kyiv’s troops staged a daring incursionthere and seized large swathes of territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced that its forces had retaken the Kursk town of Sudzha, which, if confirmed, would be a significant gain for Moscow.

The announcements come a day after President Vladimir Putin visited the region on Wednesday and ordered his commanders to conclude the operation as soon as possible.

Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region in August has been an embarrassment to the Kremlin and brought about the first occupation of Russian soil by foreign troops since World War Two.

Russia has ended up deploying North Korean troops alongside its own as it tries to dislodge the Ukrainian presence.