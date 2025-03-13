Hongkongers should be allowed to store embryos for as long as they want, regardless of the age, sex or medical conditions of the residents, a statutory body has said, amid a decline in the number of childbirths.

The Council on Human Reproductive Technology raised the suggestion in a paper published on Thursday, with a month-long public consultation launching on the same day.

“The council has proposed that the duration and age limits on storage of gametes or embryos for own use should be handled as a medical issue instead of a legal issue,” it wrote.

“Hence, [the council proposes lifting] the legal restrictions on the storage period of gametes or embryos for own use, irrespective of the gender, age, medical or social conditions of the patients.”

Residents are currently allowed to store gametes or embryos for personal use for up to 10 years under the Human Reproductive Technology (Licensing) Regulation.

The 10-year cap also applies to the embryos of cancer patients or residents who could be rendered infertile as a result of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery. or other medical treatments. Their gametes, which refers to reproductive cells, can be stored for a decade or until the resident turns 55, whichever period is longer.