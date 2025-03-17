Skip next section Ukrainian military says it shot down 90 Russian drones

03/17/2025March 17, 2025

In a post to Telegram, Ukraine’s military announced that it faced 174 Russian drone attacks overnight, shooting down 90 of them.

The strategically significant port city of Odessa, one of the cities attacked, has been hit by daily strikes for three weeks in a row.

According to the region’s governor, one civilian was injured, while a residential home and a kindergarten were damaged.

The local electricity grid was also struck, reportedly causing power outages for 500 residents.

Russia continues to deny it is targeting civilians.