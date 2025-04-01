Skip next section Germany’s Baerbock warns Trump not to be fooled by Putin

04/01/2025April 1, 2025

Outgoing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, on the heels of Berlin promising a further €130 million ($140 million) in aid for Ukraine.

In a short statement about her trip, Baerbock warned the United States not to misled by what she described as “stalling tactics” by the Kremlin. US President Donald Trump has made repeated concessions to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but that has yet to yield results at the negotiating table.

“At the upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers, we will make it clear to the American side that we should not engage with Putin’s stalling tactics,” Baerbock said.