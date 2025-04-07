Skip next section Ukraine to send negotiators to Washington on mineral deal

A team of Ukrainian negotiators will travel to the US this week, hoping to close a mineral deal that has been stalled for weeks.

The administration of President Donald Trump has demanded guarantees for a large US business presence in a post-war Ukraine as well as some mineral rights in the country in exchange for aid.

Originally due to be signed in February, President Zelenskyy walked out of a White House meeting without agreeing to the deal after a fiery exchange in front of cameras with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X that the new Ukrainian team would “aim to align on project selection, legal frameworks, and long-term investment mechanisms,” with US partners.

The Ukrainian delegation to Washington will include representatives of the economy, foreign, justice and finance ministries, she added.

One sticking point in the deal is aid provided to Ukraine by the US under former President Joe Biden. Zelenskyy has said he will not agree to view that aid as loans that must be repaid.

The exact details of the current draft of the deal have not been made public.