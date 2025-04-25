Skip next section Zelenskyy reaffirms Crimea belongs to Ukraine amid US-Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyon Friday reiterated that Crimea “belongs” to Ukraine, saying his “position [remains] unchanged.”

In an interview published by Time Magazine on Friday, US President Donald Trump said, “Crimea will stay with Russia.”

“Everybody understands that it’s been with them for a long time,” the president said. “It’s been with them long before Trump came along.”

Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, met President Vladimir Putin for three hours in Moscow, trying to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

According to texts seen by the Reuters news agency, a peace proposal Witkoff presented calls for formal US recognition of Russia’s control over Crimea.

But Zelenskyy said he can not decide on the future status of the peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Our position is unchanged: only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian. The constitution of Ukraine says that all the temporarily occupied territories… belong to Ukraine, to the Ukrainian people,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv.