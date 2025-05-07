Two people have been killed and eight others wounded in a Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, officials said.

The attacks come on the eve of a ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for May 8-10, as Moscow prepares for a huge parade of troops and military hardware on May 9 to glorify Russia’s role in defeating Nazi Germany.

Meanwhile, former US President Joe Biden accused his successor Donald Trump of appeasing Russia by pressuring Ukraine to cede territory.

You can read below the latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine on Wednesday, May 7: