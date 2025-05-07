Skip next section German foreign minister says important that Franco-German axis is ‘back on track’

05/07/2025May 7, 2025

The foreign ministry and the chancellery both belong to the same party, that signal unity of affairs Image: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS

Germany’s new Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of Chancellor Merz’s first visits to France and Poland, saying it was important to “get the Franco-German axis back on track.”

Before travelling to Paris and Warsaw, Wadephul said both he and Merz shared the same wish of seeing European unity.

He also said Russia’s “war of aggression” in Ukraine is Europe’s significant problem in the east.

Wadephul stressed the importance of the Weimar Triangle, the 1991 German, French, Polish alliance created to promote cooperation between the three countries for cross-border and European issues.