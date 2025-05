MALOLOS, Bulacan: The strong showing of Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial candidates in pre-election surveys solidified the coalition’s standing as the dominant force in the 2025 midterm elections, the team’s campaign manager said Wednesday.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, Alyansa’s campaign manager, issued the statement as the senatorial candidates endorsed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gained momentum as they landed within the winning circle in the latest OCTA Research survey.