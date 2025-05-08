05/08/2025May 8, 2025
Xi and Putin to hold talks
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks in Moscow on Thursday, ahead of Russia’s annual military parade commemorating the end of World War II in Europe.
Xi is the most powerful world leader expected at the military parade, among a host of others.
The Chinese president arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a four-day visit.
The meeting between Xi and Putin is reported to focus on a second gas pipeline to China, as well as global issues such as the war in Ukraine and United States-Russia talks.
Several agreements between Russia and China are expected to be signed during the visit.
Both leaders are expected to present a united front against US global dominance, advocating for a more multipolar world order.
Xi’s visit also comes at a time when China is caught in a tariff war with the US.
05/08/2025May 8, 2025
Ukraine reports Russian bombing in the north despite ceasefire
Ukraine reported fresh Russian bombings early on Thursday on the northern Sumy region, hours after a unilateral ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin came into effect.
Ukraine’s air force posted on Telegram that Russian aircraft launched the guided bombs twice within two hours over the Sumy region.
The strikes reportedly occurred after the ceasefire had begun. There were no immediate reports of damage and casualties.
Meanwhile, drone alerts and attacks were also reported in Russia’s western Lipetsk region, according to regional governor Igor Artamonov.
05/08/2025May 8, 2025
Russia’s ceasefire begins, calm over Ukrainian skies
A short cessation of hostilites declared by Russia began early Thursday, coinciding with Moscow’s World War II Victory Day commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany.
Following the ceasefire, which started at midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT), saw Ukrainian skies fall silent after a day of Russian air attacks. The 72-hour pause is set to last until midnight Saturday-Sunday (2100 GMT Saturday).
It was not immediately clear if there was a pause in fighting on the frontlines between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
The ceasefire coincides with military parades in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders for the event.
Ukraine, which did not agree to the truce, called it a ruse by Putin to create an impression of wanting peace.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated Kyiv’s support for a US-backed 30-day ceasefire proposal.
“We are not withdrawing this proposal, which could give diplomacy a chance,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome to our coverage of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
A three-day ceasefire declared by Russia came into effect on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks in Moscow.
Follow our blog to for updates and analysis on the developments involving Ukraine and Russia.
