Skip next section Xi and Putin to hold talks

05/08/2025May 8, 2025

The Chinese president arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a four-day visit Image: Alexander Vilf/Ria Novosti/REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks in Moscow on Thursday, ahead of Russia’s annual military parade commemorating the end of World War II in Europe.

Xi is the most powerful world leader expected at the military parade, among a host of others.

The Chinese president arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a four-day visit.

The meeting between Xi and Putin is reported to focus on a second gas pipeline to China, as well as global issues such as the war in Ukraine and United States-Russia talks.

Several agreements between Russia and China are expected to be signed during the visit.

Both leaders are expected to present a united front against US global dominance, advocating for a more multipolar world order.

Xi’s visit also comes at a time when China is caught in a tariff war with the US.