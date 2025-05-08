Five vehicles crashed into each other on one of Hong Kong’s busiest highways on Thursday, leaving six people injured and all lanes bound for urban areas closed temporarily.

Police said the six passengers and drivers sustained slight injuries in the crash that involved three private cars and two trucks on Tolo Highway in Tai Po at 11.30am.

According to videos posted online, one of the trucks involved had its body damaged, while one private car was squeezed between another truck and the highway fence.

The Transport Department said at around 12.30pm that all Tolo Highway’s Kowloon-bound lanes near Seaview Villas in Tai Po were closed due to the traffic incident. It later said that they were open again at around 1pm.

“Traffic is congested now,” the department said.

Google Maps showed that the Kowloon-bound lanes were stuck with heavy traffic at around 1.30pm and the jam spilled onto the highway section near Tai Po MTR station.