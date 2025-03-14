Hypersonic technology is reshaping the future of national defense—and the stakes have never been higher. As the Pentagon races to develop cutting-edge hypersonic weapons and prepares to launch a major missile defense program to counter emerging threats, few experts are better equipped to break it all down than Mark Lewis.

Join us Mar. 24 for an exclusive one-on-one live interview with one of the nation’s foremost authorities on hypersonics. A former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Lewis has been at the center of the Pentagon’s modernization efforts, shaping the nation’s strategy for developing and deploying these game-changing technologies.

We’ll discuss the rapid advancements in hypersonic flight, the challenges of defending against these high-speed threats, and what the U.S. must do to maintain its edge in the global hypersonics race. This timely conversation will dive into the science, strategy, and policy behind hypersonics—and why this moment is pivotal for national security.

Sandra Erwin

SpaceNews Senior Staff Writer Mark Lewis

Purdue Applied Research Institute

