Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year.

Salah has enjoyed a stellar individual season, registering 33 goals and 23 assists in all competitions and playing a major role in Liverpool’s Premier League title win.

The Egypt international has started every league game for Arne Slot’s side this term and recently ended months of speculation over his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Anfield.

FWA Footballer of the Year top four Mohamed Salah won by the biggest margin this century, landing almost 90 per cent of all votes cast. Player Club 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 3. Alexander Isak Newcastle 4. Declan Rice Arsenal

This is the third time Salah has won the award — which is voted for by hundreds of journalists across England — having previously been crowned Player of the Year in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

The 32-year-old saw off competition from teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as the likes of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, to clinch this year’s prize.