In an unprecedented incident in the history of Bangladesh Air Force, its Cox’s Bazar base was attacked by civilians on Monday. One person was killed and several injured in the attack. In a brief statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, said, “Some criminals from Samity Para, adjacent to the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base, launched an attack on the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base. The Bangladesh Air Force is taking the necessary measures in this regard.”

Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Salahuddin confirmed that a clash between the locals and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) took place at noon.

While there is no confirmed report of the role of any terror group or militants, security experts here are keeping a close watch on the development. An attack on Bangladesh military by civilians or miscreants or militants is unprecedented, sources told ET. Islamists and extremists with significant say in the interim regime have emerged as a threat to the secular fabric in Bangladesh.

Besides BAF Base Cox’s Bazar, there is a portion of land that BAF wants to acquire. But locals (landowners) didn’t want to give the land to BAF and filed a case at DC Cox’s Bazar office. Last month, several meetings were held at the DC office, but locals didn’t budge.



BAF wanted to acquire it forcefully, which was protested by the local people and fire was exchanged. BAF opened fire from inside the Base and four people were injured. They were taken to the local hospital. The current situation is tense, sources said.Meanwhile, Bangladesh officials said the deaths may increase.The attack occurred hours after home affairs adviser, retired Lieutenant General M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, at a pre-dawn press conference reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order. He told the media at his residence in Dhaka at around 3 am on Monday that “cohorts” of the ousted Awami League regime of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina were out to destabilise the country, but “in no way they will be spared”.

“We will ensure that terrorists cannot stand anywhere and prevent crime at any cost,” he said, adding that law enforcement agencies were asked to strengthen their patrolling across the country.

Bangladesh’s security forces have arrested over 8,600 people in a two-week crackdown named ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ that targeted gangs allegedly linked with the ousted Hasina government.

The arrests come amid growing concerns about rising crime levels, particularly in Dhaka, with police saying the number of robberies had doubled since January last year.

“Operation Devil Hunt will continue and we won’t let the perpetrators sleep or rest. I have ordered the forces to intensify patrolling,” Chowdhury told reporters.