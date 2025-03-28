Kenya has urged South Sudan’s leaders to de-escalate tensions following the reported detention of First Vice President Riek Machar in Juba. Kenyan Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, who made the call, stressed the importance of adhering to the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS), warning that the country’s fragile peace is at risk. Machar was reportedly placed under house arrest by forces loyal to South Sudan’s president and Machar’s rival, Salva Kiir. His party, the SPLM-IO, which reported the development, condemned the move, claiming it undermines the power-sharing deal between the two. The UN Mission in South Sudan echoed these concerns, warning that unilateral actions could trigger a return to civil war.

Source: Kenyans.co.ke