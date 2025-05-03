



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A small rolling suitcase is one of the most popular choices when it comes to carry-on luggage. You can zig and zag all over the airport with the spinning bag, but once your trip is over, it goes back in the closet to collect dust. That’s why we’re particularly fond of a backpack for travel, because outside of vacation, you can use it for work, school, hiking, and more.

One exceptionally nice backpack, the Samsonite Silhouette 18 Women’s Backpack, has been discounted by 65% during Macy’s Friends and Family Sale. By adding the code FRIEND at checkout, the $360 price tag of the convenient travel accessory is slashed to just $126. As a bonus, you can also choose from three stylish colors — slate blue, black, and deep navy.

Samsonite Silhouette 18 Women’s Backpack, $126 (was $360) at Macy’s

The spacious backpack has plenty of room for your essentials. Measuring 16.4 inches long, 12.2 inches wide, and 5.3 inches high, you can fit a laptop, clothing, a pair of shoes, and more inside. There’s also an expandable water bottle pocket and a hidden front pocket on the outside for additional storage space.

When you open the attractive backpack, you’ll find an area streamlined for organization. There are several pockets of various sizes, including those near the top to keep your smaller items in place and easily accessible. It also has a dedicated zippered laptop compartment to keep your electronics safe. For additional security, the front pocket has a spot that perfectly fits an Apple AirTag or key fob.

One shopper wrote, “This Samsonite Silhouette Women’s Backpack is the ultimate travel carry-on. I am still discovering compartments and features on this bag. The quality is impeccable, and it will last a lifetime. It is super roomy and comfortable to wear.”

Related: Macy’s is selling a ‘lightweight’ $460 luggage set for $161, and shoppers are ‘super impressed’ with the quality

There are also little details on the outside of this backpack that add extra convenience. The top tote handles have a magnetic clasp closure, so they stay upright and stable. On the back of the bag, there’s also a trolley strap to secure your backpack to the handle of your rolling luggage.

One reviewer said, “It’s everything you need for a long or short trip. It makes travel so much easier with quick access to my keys in the hidden front compartment, to the AirTag being kept safely inside. I love the water bottle holder as it can widen to hold my thicker water bottles. The design is sleek and elegant, I can’t possibly love it more!”

In addition to the backpack, you’ll also get a matching travel case. The case magnetically attaches to the interior of the backpack, but it can be removed and used as a wristlet. It’s the perfect size for a phone, keys, and wallet.

One shopper said, “The best travel bag I’ve ever used. It’s sleek and stylish, and has enough pockets to organize everything you need.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Such a beautiful, elegant backpack! It’s very durable and extremely spacious. It has room for everything I need to take with me, even my laptop and camera gear. It has several pockets, a removable wristlet, as well as a water bottle pocket.”

The Samsonite Silhouette 18 Women’s Backpack won’t be discounted to just $126 for long. Add this handy travel accessory to your cart now to add convenience to your upcoming trips, just don’t forget to add the code FRIEND at checkout.