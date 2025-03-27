Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was pleasantly surprised by how “handsome” his wax statue is that will soon stand at London’s Madame Tussauds.

The France captain recently traveled to London to see for the first time the sculpture that will be on display from Easter at one of London’s major tourist attractions.

“Oh wow,” a smiling Mbappé said in English in a video when closely inspecting the wax figure.

“The new [France] jersey. Even the new [soccer] boots. That is me. I love it. Amazing. Handsome. Oh my God, you got everything guys … Yes, that’s me … It’s a perfect job.”

The 2018 World Cup winner already has a wax statue at the Grevin museum in Paris, but says being on display at London’s Madame Tussauds is “a big honour.”

“It’s a big achievement for me, a big honour to be part of the big Madame Tussauds family,” Mbappé, 26, said. “I am really happy and even more when you see the results. It is amazing. I’m really proud to be here. It is a big day for me.”

Kylian Mbappé returned to the France squad this month after a six-month absence. Srdjan Stevanovic – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid last summer as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, said he is a fan of London.

“I love to visit the city, to go to the restaurants, to see a little bit of the culture of the country.” he said. “London is one of the best cities in the world.”