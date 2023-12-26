Former Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff celebrated her first Christmas as a mother on Monday.

The reality star, 32, shared pictures from the festive day to Instagram, including one very adorable snap of her newborn daughter cradled in her lap.

The new mum beamed as she posed with her newborn beside the shining Christmas tree while her hair fell loosely around her face.

Her baby daughter’s face was obscured by a love heart emoji, while another photo showed Elizabeth napping with the newborn while wearing a Christmas cracker paper crown.

The reality television star also shared a picture of husband Alexander Vega as he opened Christmas presents.

Elizabeth gave birth to her baby girl with husband Alexander in November.

Commemorating the occasion, she posted some never before seen photos of herself in the maternity ward before she welcomed her daughter.

Completely makeup free, Elizabeth was glowing as she posed up in a blue hospital gown.

In the caption, Lizzie described the moment as ‘the happiest day in her life’.

‘The day I was able to hold my dream girl in my arms. Right on 41 weeks. So much for potentially coming early. My gosh, she is everything and more,’ she said.

The reality star announced the joyous arrival via Instagram by sharing two photos of herself and Alexander cuddling their bundle of joy in hospital.

‘8.11.23. I have never been happier. My everything. A love so strong. Pure bliss,’ she captioned the heartwarming images.

Elizabeth also shared a second close-up photo of herself cradling her newborn, writing: ‘She is absolute perfection to me. She is everything to me. I’m so in love with our daughter. Words cannot express my love for her. My heart.’

She chose not to reveal the name of her little girl, however.

Elizabeth announced her pregnancy back in May by sharing a cryptic Instagram post.

‘Looking at some of these comments in the last few posts I’ve done. Always so much focus on a woman’s body (I’ve had more than my fair share). I’m navigating my body right now, so many changes, especially internally (I’ve been pretty sick),’ she began.

‘I also understand so many people are excited. So am I!!!! It’s an exciting time in our (my partner) lives right now.’

She continued: ‘I’ll talk about my experience with it in the future. Mama bear is just nesting right now.’

Elizabeth married engineer Alexander in January and had been dating him since late 2021, but kept her beau’s identity secret for months before eventually revealing it at Easter last year.