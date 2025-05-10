Several international carriers have grounded flights to Israel after a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday last week, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Ryanair and Air Europa suspend operations until 11 May

Air France cancels flights through 13 May

Wizz Air extends halt until 14 May

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings cancel flights through 18 May

ITA Airways suspends services until 19 May

Delta Air Lines extends halt to 20 May

Iberia confirms no flights until 31 May

British Airways announces longest suspension, cancelling flights through 14 June