Several international carriers have grounded flights to Israel after a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday last week, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.
Ryanair and Air Europa suspend operations until 11 May
Air France cancels flights through 13 May
Wizz Air extends halt until 14 May
Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings cancel flights through 18 May
ITA Airways suspends services until 19 May
Delta Air Lines extends halt to 20 May
Iberia confirms no flights until 31 May
British Airways announces longest suspension, cancelling flights through 14 June