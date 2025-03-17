SHAH ALAM – The Subang Airport Regeneration Plan (Sarp) is gaining momentum as Batik Air moves to expand its presence there and fill the gap left by AirAsia’s impending relocation to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) second terminal.

As industry players and aviation experts expressed optimism about Subang Airport’s role in reducing congestion at KLIA and enhancing regional connectivity, Transport Minister Anthony Loke also gave his thumbs-up.

Welcoming Batik Air’s plans to increase its operations at Subang Airport, Mr Loke said the airline’s expansion will compensate for AirAsia’s withdrawal.

“That’s just how it is. As one airline leaves, it provides the opportunity for others to pick up the slack,” he told The Star on the sidelines of the Democratic Action Party 18th National Congress on March 16.

Batik Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy confirmed that the airline was looking to secure six additional slot pairs at Subang Airport in the short term.

He said the airport was a strategic alternative for Klang Valley residents, offering convenience and reducing reliance on KLIA.

“Subang Airport can help ease congestion at KLIA and facilitate point-to-point domestic travel within Malaysia,” he said when contacted.

With AirAsia’s planned exit from the airport in April, he said Batik Air saw an opportunity to expand operations at Subang.

He acknowledged that while Malaysia Airports Holdings and the slot committee were being cautious with slot allocations, Subang Airport now has seven months of operational experience under Sarp and was prepared to handle more flights.

Datuk Chandran said Subang Airport could function as a dedicated city airport, helping to relieve KLIA’s peak-season congestion.

“Even the highways to KLIA are always congested during peak seasons. While we wait for KLIA to expand under new management, Subang Airport is the perfect alternative to divert some traffic and ease the pressure on KLIA,” he said.

AirAsia announced last week that it would be vacating four slot pairs at Subang Airport as it relocates to KLIA2 from April 7.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed Batik Air’s expansion, saying that Subang Airport could play a key role in improving connectivity and logistics.

Melaka Tourism Association president Madelina WL Kuah said an additional departure hub will greatly benefit passengers and businesses.

“Having more options and better timing at competitive prices will make Subang Airport a high-demand hub,” she said.

Ms Kuah suggested that Batik Air introduce duty-free shopping at Subang terminal, as passengers frequently purchased goods before departure.

Addressing concerns over the delayed revival of Subang Airport, Ms Kuah said these could be due to financial constraints.

However, she said Batik Air was a strong option for tourism players seeking better connectivity.

Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (Matta) deputy president Sheikh Awadh Sheikh Abdullah said infrastructure improvement was essential for Subang Airport’s long-term success.

“Subang Airport must strengthen partnerships with Batik Air and other airlines to compensate for AirAsia’s exit.

“Expanding routes, especially international connections, should be part of future planning,” he said, calling for effective marketing to position Subang as an alternative city airport.

Captain Ab Manan Mansor, an aviation expert, said demand for Subang Airport remained strong due to its strategic location near Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam and Rawang.

However, he said infrastructure limitations continued to hinder the airport’s full potential.

“Subang Airport is not fully ready. Travelling to KLIA means covering about 60km, which requires extra time and money.

“Subang is much closer but several things need improvement, such as train services,” he said.

He also highlighted the need to attract more airlines to enhance Subang Airport’s viability as a regional hub.

“Subang Airport needs more airline partners. Improving the infrastructure will attract these carriers and create a more conducive travel experience,” he added.

The Sarp aims to transform Subang Airport into a leading city hub by 2030, positioning it as a key player in the national aviation and tourism industry. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

