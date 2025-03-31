WENATCHEE, Washington — A man died in Washington state on Sunday when he was parachuting and struck a cliff after his chute failed to fully open.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office said the 47-year-old man from Entiat, Washington, died during a BASE jumping accident Sunday morning in the central part of the state.

BASE jumping is a high-risk activity involving parachuting from fixed objects such as cliffs, bridges or buildings.

The victim was in the process of jumping when his parachute failed to open, the sheriff’s office said. Witnesses said he spun and collided with a rock wall. He fell about 650 feet (200 meters) to the ground and suffered fatal injuries. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man died last year at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona after attempting a high-risk BASE jump from a location known as Yavapai Point.