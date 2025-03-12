CHICAGO — A man was shot outside of a Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminal early Wednesday following an altercation among multiple people, police said.

The 25-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, a Chicago Police Department news release said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Another person was being interviewed, police said.

The shooting happened on a street outside of Terminal 2, the news release said. Local television reports showed what appeared to be a shattered window near the baggage claim area.

Arrival lanes at all terminals were fully open by 5:15 a.m., O’Hare said in a statement.

Airlines that use Terminal 2 include JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Airlines.