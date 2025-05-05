Although most of Europe’s big leagues are done and dusted at both ends of the table, there was more than just pride at stake this week. Chelsea may have sewn up the Women’s Super League (WSL) title in midweek, so their 1-0 win over Tottenham meant little, but it was derby day in Manchester and Liverpool as United drew 2-2 with City and Everton came out on top over Liverpool once again with a 2-0 victory. Elsewhere, Aston Villa continued their good form with a 3-2 win away to West Ham and Crystal Palace vs. Leicester ended 2-2, while London City Lionesses were promoted to the top flight at the first time of asking since their takeover by Michele Kang.

In Germany, Bayern Munich are already champions but Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win at home to Hoffenheim was enough to confirm their place in the Champions League for next season ahead of next week’s final game with fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, before lowly Köln snapped their winless run away to Werder Bremen.

In Liga F, it was one step forward and one back for bottom-side Valencia who claimed another win, this time at home to Eibar, but they sit five points off safety as Levante Badalona’s 2-1 win away to Madrid CFF dealt a blow to their survival hopes. Elsewhere in Spain, Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Athletic Club in the weekend’s six-pointer boosted their chances of securing the third European berth behind champions-elect Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Juventus have long been champions in Italy, but Sampdoria were finally relegated with a 2-1 loss at home to Como, while AC Milan came from behind to snatch a late point in an engaging 3-3 draw against Roma.

Finally, Paris FC claimed their first silverware in a decade as they stood firm against Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final to come out on top after a penalty shootout.

Man United pip City to Champions League

After Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with rivals City on Sunday, the winners (Chelsea), top three (Arsenal and United), and relegated side (Crystal Palace) in the WSL have all been confirmed before the final game of the season.

After a turbulent campaign, City’s penultimate fixture saw them surrender a 2-0 lead to hand United the crucial point they needed. So, despite reaching the UWCL quarterfinals, City will end the season outside the top four and without silverware, having lost the League Cup final to Chelsea in March.

It marks a steep decline for a side that pushed Chelsea to the wire last season. The 17-point gap to this year’s champions, confirmed on Wednesday with two games to spare, reflects City’s injury crisis and the midseason dismissal of manager Gareth Taylor which derailed their campaign.

United’s comeback ensured their return to the Champions League, two seasons after their last qualification attempt fell short, and there will be hope that next season can bring even bigger rewards as they look to win back-to-back FA Cups under Marc Skinner later this month. — EK

Manchester United celebrate their second goal against City. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Everton complete first league double over Liverpool since 2012

Everton reclaimed Merseyside bragging rights as they completing a rare WSL double over Liverpool for the first time in more than a decade. While Everton’s campaign won’t end with any silverware, dominating their local rivals home and away marks a significant highlight after a challenging season derailed by injuries to key players.

Everton had struggled away from home all season, with just one win on the road prior to their trip to Anfield, but their performance in enemy territory was composed and clinical.

Katja Snoeijs opened the scoring early with a well-taken goal that gave the visitors confidence, before Karen Holmgaard added another in the second half to ensure Everton’s first win in six games. The victory builds on their narrow 1-0 triumph over Liverpool at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign and, with one game left against Tottenham, they could even leapfrog their local rivals in the table on the final day, as the Reds are away at champions Chelsea. — EK

Paris FC’s penalty prowess pivotal in Coupe de France

Twenty years after their last Coupe de France title, Paris FC upset the odds to beat local rivals Paris Saint-Germain in Calais on Saturday. Not only did it end 14 years of Lyon and PSG dominance in the French Cup, but it marked the first silverware the club have won since their rebrand from Juvisy in 2017.

The 0-0 in normal time was not a classic, with a lot of the action confined to the middle of the pitch but, after misses from Clara Mateo and Korbin Albert for each side, the penalty shootout was settled by a superb save from Chiamaka Nnadozie to deny Jade Le Guilly.

More than anything, the match highlighted how far Paris FC have come over the last few years as they have presented themselves as equals to more-illustrious opposition like PSG and Lyon, rather than just settling for being the best of the rest.

The two teams clash again this coming weekend in the Première Ligue playoff semifinals, with the winner advancing to the final to play for the title against either Lyon or Dijon. But after a deeply disappointing season, with rumbles of discontent behind the scenes that could see the exit of coach Fabrice Abriel and star players already reported to be planning summer moves away from the capital, PSG will not need any extra motivation against their rivals to avenge the cup defeat. — SL

QUICK HITS

EIGHT. Villa’s revival continues. After a shaky start to life in the Midlands, coach Natalia Arroyo has found her feet and Villa have made their way from the foot of the table with four wins in four — including their memorable 5-2 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday. Having struggled all season, Villa have looked more composed since switching to a back-three, with Maz Pacheco and Chastity Grant as the wing-backs, and the new formation has finally allowed the players to shine. They are now scoring freely, with 13 goals across their last four games, compared with the 16 they managed from their first 17 games of the campaign, and there are positive signs for next season.

SEVEN. Eintracht bound for Europe again. Having looked a good bet to challenge Bayern all the way for the title this season, a trio of losses earlier this year saw the Eagles fall off the pace and they now sit third (one point behind Wolfsburg). A strong second half in the 3-1 win against Hoffenheim this weekend, with a double from Nicole Anyomi, at least assured SGE of a European berth. Yet after three disappointing showings in Europe, including failure to qualify at the first round twice, there is a question around how the team keep evolving.

SIX. Valencia face the drop. A mainstay of the Spanish top flight since the Superliga reformat of 2009-10, Valencia’s time in Liga F has all but run out. Having picked up seven points in their last four outings, accounting for a third of their current points total, Valencia’s terrible start to the season — as they failed to win a match until January — looks to have finally caught up with them. Indeed, after impressive 2-0 win over Eibar on Saturday, they now need two wins from their last two games, with Real Madrid the latter of the two, because of Levante Badalona’s victory in Madrid. The writing has been on the wall for some time, but for a team that have boasted so much talent over the years, their slide seems entirely preventable.

FIVE. Lionesses roar. Given they have a squad boasting the likes of Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson and Saki Kumagai, it was no surprise to see London City Lionesses promoted from the Championship. But the team were pushed all the way to the finish line as they got the point they needed on the final day of the season with a 2-2 draw against rivals Birmingham City. And, despite the established names in the LCL XI, it was fitting that the moment of the match was delivered by 22-year-old Izzy Goodwin who thundered home a 20-yard shot to open the scoring.

FOUR. Roma collapse puts European hopes in danger. Three goals to the good, with almost an entire half left to play at home, Roma’s collapse in their 3-3 draw against Milan was the latest in a long line of sucker punches for the former champions, who have struggled for consistency all season. Struggling to find their connections going forward, the Giallorosse have also become too prone to conceding and have faltered to get over the line in key games. Evelyn Ijeh’s stoppage-time equaliser for Milan means Roma now head into the last match of the season needing a draw against Fiorentina to stop the resurgent Florentines from leapfrogging them into the third and final European spot.

THREE. Fatigued Bremen buckle at home. After a 90-minute grapple with Bayern Munich during a 4-2 defeat in the DFB-Pokal Frauen final on Thursday, Werder Bremen were clearly still carrying the excess minutes in their legs when they took to the pitch against a Köln side on a nine-game winless run. The 2-1 defeat will be a frustrating one but in Bundesliga tradition, it was a chance to say goodbye to those leaving the club in their last home game of the season — notably coach Thomas Horsch and attacker Sophie Weidauer.

TWO. Advantage Atletico. More than 20 points adrift of the top two, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club, currently third and fourth respectively, clashed on Sunday hoping to strengthen their bids to seal the last Champions League spot. In the end, Giovana Queiroz’s strike in the second half was enough for the hosts to seal a 1-0 win and now they only need one more win from their last two games to qualify, with Athletic four points behind. Another summer of change has already been reported in the Spanish capital, with yet more players reported to be on their way out, as the chasm has grown to the top two this season.

ONE. Sampdoria finally relegated. With just one win in Serie A all season, Sampdoria’s relegation is no surprise, yet Napoli’s similarly poor form has kept some degree of fight going all season. In truth, it’s been several years of struggle for Samp and while they’ve been able to rely on season-saving goals from Tori DellaPeruta and Agnese Bonfantini over recent years, this campaign they had no star striker to rescue them. Napoli, meanwhile, will be going into Italy’s relegation playoff in a bid to save their own spot in the top flight. — SL