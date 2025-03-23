Guwahati: Manipur Police has filed six FIRs against WhatsApp groups/channel links for allegedly spreading fake news in Churachandpur district.

Manipur Police stated on X, “Manipur Police has taken up six different FIRs against WhatsApp groups/channel (links) for spreading fake and inflammatory news creating and promoting fear, panic and public alarm within Churachandpur district. It is hereby warned that legal action will be taken up against other channels too who are spreading fake or inflammatory news.”

The district recently witnessed a series of shutdowns and violence.

In a series of operations, the Army, in collaboration with other security forces, have recovered 32 weapons, several improvised devices, a large cache of ammunition including grenades and war-like stores from different districts, an official said on Saturday.

A defence spokesman said the Army, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP personnel conducted the operation during the past few days in Manipur’s eight districts – Thoubal, Bishnupur, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Jiribam and Senapati – comprising hill and valley regions.

MIZORAM OPERATION

Border Security Forceand Mizoram Police, in a joint operation, seized a large cache of ammunition, explosives and other items from Lunglei district, which shares unfenced borders with both Bangladesh and Myanmar. Three smugglers, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the seizure of the ammunition and explosives.

The seized ammunition includes 6,200 rounds of 7.62 mm AK series rifle, 1,800-metre cordex, 600 detonators, 20-m safety fuse and various other equipment from a house in the bordering Lunglei district on Saturday night.