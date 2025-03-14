Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing in Norway House earlier this month.

Police were called to the local hospital on March 9, where they learned a 43-year-old man who had been admitted earlier that morning had died from injuries after having been stabbed.

RCMP arrested Melissa Menow, 30, of Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, on Thursday. She faces a second-degree murder charge and remains in custody. Police say no further arrests are expected.