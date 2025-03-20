The wait is finally over: March Madness tips off with Day 1 of the men’s 2025 NCAA tournament — and we’re here to track all the action.

The games tip off at 12:10 p.m., and we’ve got a full 12 (or more!) hours of hoops in store, including the No. 1 overall seed — the Auburn Tigers, led by player of the year candidate Johni Broome — not to mention a matchup for future Hall of Fame coaches in Arkansas’ John Calipari and Kansas’ Bill Self.

Whether you’re watching all 16 first-round games or refreshing score pages, consider this your guide to all the major highlights and results, along with reactions and on-site reporting from ESPN writers across the country.

Jump to: Full schedule, results | Live updates

No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

No. 16 SIU Edwardsville vs. No. 1 Houston, 2 p.m. (TBS)

No. 16 Alabama State vs. No. 1 Auburn, 2: 50 p.m. (CBS)

No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Clemson, 3:15 p.m. (truTV)

No. 11 VCU vs. No. 6 BYU, 4:05 p.m. (TNT)

No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Gonzaga, 4:30 p.m. (TBS)

No. 15 Wofford vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Kansas, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Texas A&M, 7:25 p.m. (TBS)

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri, 7:35 p.m. (truTV)

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 UCLA, 9:25 p.m. (TNT)

No. 15 Omaha vs. No. 2 St. John’s, 9:45 p.m. (CBS)

No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan, 10 p.m. (TBS)

No. 14 UNC Wilmington vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 10:10 p.m. (truTV)



