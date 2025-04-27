On April 23 in frames of the World Book and Copyright Day Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa took part in the Drahomán Prize Award Ceremony held in Kyiv at the “Sense” bookstore.

The winner of the Drahomán Prize for translators from Ukrainian into world languages for 2024 is Finnish interpreter Eero Balk for his adaptation of Yevheniia Kuznetsova’s novel The Ladder (Staryi Lev Publishing House, 2023).

“Translators are real ambassadors of the language. Thanks to their work, Ukrainian literature sounds in new languages, finds new readers, and becomes closer to the world. Language ambassadorship is extremely important for Ukraine, especially now, in times of existential war, when every voice, every translated text is of great importance in advocating for our country,” said Mariana Betsa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.