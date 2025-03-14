Former central banker Mark Carney was formally sworn in as prime minister of Canada on Friday, putting him in a position to fight tariffs from US President Donald Trump that could devastate the trade-dependent Canadian economy.

In the presence of Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of King Charles, who is Canada’s head of state, Carney took the oath of office.

The moment capped a momentous rise for the 59-year-old, who becomes the first Canadian prime minister without any serious political experience.

He is due to address reporters later in the day.

Carney plans to travel to London and Paris next week, said a diplomat aware of the plans. Canada has sought to shore up alliances in Europe as its relations with the United States sink to unprecedented lows.

Mark Carney is sworn in as prime minister during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Photo: via AP

Carney has reshaped his cabinet with a view to dealing with Washington. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc is moving to the international trade portfolio and will be replaced by current Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.