John Hutchinson BBC Weather

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Red alerts for flooding and landslides were issued for parts of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna

There has been flooding and landslides in parts of northern Italy as red alerts cover cities including Florence and Pisa. Torrential rain prompted the alerts for parts of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, with heavy and persistent rainfall expected into the afternoon on Friday. Tuscany’s president said local rescue and health services were on high alert and advised residents to exercise “the utmost attention and caution”. Almost a month’s worth of rain fell in Florence on Friday morning while landslides and mudslides were reported in Bologna, where some residents were evacuated on Thursday evening ahead of heavy rain overnight.

No casualties have so far been reported, and the city said the worst of the flooding had passed by mid-morning on Friday. A family of four was rescued from a landslide in Badia Prataglia, Tuscany on Thursday evening, according to local media. The national fire brigade said it had received dozens of calls after the Rimaggio flooded and flowed through the Sesto Fiorentino area on Florence’s northern outskirts. In Pisa, flood defences were being erected along the Arno river as local authorities warned it had surpassed the first flood-risk level. Roads were also affected by flooding and fallen trees, with residents in Florence advised against all travel after the A1 motorway was partially closed. Schools were shut in more than 60 municipalities in Tuscany, local media reported, as were several campuses of the University of Florence. Florence has seen more than double its average March rainfall of 61mm in the past three days. It saw more than 53mm of rain in just six hours on Friday morning, after a further 36mm had fallen overnight.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Efforts to lower the level of the Arno river, pictured here in Florence, were under way after torrential rain